Rapper Nelly was accused of rape on Saturday, October 7 and released right after, within hours. A lot of tension has built up ever since and while more light has been shed on the victim, in recent updates, the accuser has called Nelly out for bullying her into intimidation.

TMZ reported that the 21-year-old Seattle resident, who pressed the charges, was bullied through Nelly's statement to the media and authorities. She was also called a "liar" by Nelly's lawyer and labelled that her claims had ulterior motives.

Her attorney Karen Koehler has demanded justice as she believes this has now risen to a crime.

Karen said that Nelly made verbal attacks towards her client, in his letter addressed to the prosecutors. As reported by TMZ, in response, Karen said, "It is morally reprehensible for an accused person and his bully lawyer to issue derogatory and defamatory statements against a young alleged rape victim."

She also went on to add, "It is also criminal -- in the State of Washington -- when those vicious attacks are issued in the form of threats." This was addressed to Nelly's attorney, Seth Rosenblum's claim that the accuser is "a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety."

Koehler's letter is an indication of her claim that Nelly went too far trying to defend himself. It implied that he broke the Washington law and committed a class b felony by bullying and intimidating the witness.

Initially, Nelly had resorted to Twitter and Instagram, using social media as his form of defence right after being released. He had mentioned how "beyond shocked" he was, and singer-rapper Akon had also spoken in support of the Grammy award winner.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

So far, the latest statements from the case have been issued by Nelly's lawyer, Seth, who fired back at Karen saying: "I would suggest rereading the [intimidating a witness] statute. I would further suggest talking to some of the unbiased witnesses." He also told TMZ that, "Nelly will continue to respond to her client's baseless allegations."

The incident had reportedly occurred post a concert at Auburn, Washington, where the accuser claimed to have been sexually assaulted by the 41-year-old rapper in his tour-bus. She mentioned that post the incident, she had been kicked off the bus and offered some money too, which she had declined.

Nelly, who is currently on a tour with the country duo Florida Georgia Line, had immediately cancelled his Saturday night appearance following his arrest. He is still touring with the band and their next performance is on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.