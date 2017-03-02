Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have won hearts as the brand ambassadors of international cosmetic brand L'Oreal. But Katrina's contract has come to an end and Deepika Padukone's name had been doing the rounds. However, the third brand ambassador from India has been chosen.

It is none other than Akshay Kumar's wife and beautiful actress Twinkle Khanna. L'Oreal made the official announcement on Twitter. "We're proud to announce the new face of L'Oreal Professionnel India – the on-trend, elegant and funny Twinkle Khanna! @mrsfunnybones," Loreal Professionnel tweeted.

They have also posted an introduction video of Twinkle and she is seen prepping for her photoshoot in it. Twinkle too took to her Twitter handle to announce the big news. "Just as I was about to begin sprouting 50 shades of grey, I am rather glad I am sporting 50 shades of L'Oréal instead:) #lorealproindia #iha," Twinkle tweeted.

We're proud to announce the new face of L'Oreal Professionnel India - the on-trend, elegant and funny Twinkle Khanna! @mrsfunnybones pic.twitter.com/o991g7z84i — Loreal Professionnel (@LorealProfIndia) March 1, 2017

Earlier, it has been reported that Deepika replaced Katrina as the face of this brand. But, it seems Twinkle's strong, bold and beautiful opinions have made her bag the position of one of the Indian brand ambassadors.

She will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor as the ambassadors who have been the face of the brand for several years. They have also made red carpet appearances with other brand ambassadors around the world at the Cannes Film Festival.

It was Katrina's debut at the Cannes last time, and now Twinkle is set to woo everyone at the festival. Also, it will be interesting to see two senior actresses together in the commercial of the brand. Aishwarya and Twinkle have worked together in Mela, in which the former had a cameo.