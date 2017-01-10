After a successful year of musical episode on The Late Late Show, James Corden is back but this time to fight a musical battle with Neil Patrick Harris. In the last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the How I Met Your Mother actor walked in to challenge Corden for a Broadway riff-off. With the support of The Late Late Show's regular acappella group, The Filharmonic, the two celebrities settled scores.

The battle begins with Corden hitting off the notes of Broadway classic "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" from Guys and Dolls. The performance was followed by Harris singing and swaying to the tunes of "Everything's Coming Up Roses" from Gypsy: A Musical Fable.

The fight turned up when Harris belted out a heart breaking ballet "Being Alive" by Stephen Sondheim. Corden pulled the spotlight and took things a notch higher with his musical performance to On My Own that featured in Les Miserables, driving the crowd present crazy.

The dramatic Broadway battle turned "sexy" when Harris asked Corden to "try being sexy" with his next number. Accepting the challenge, Corden danced his booty attempting to seduce Harris through his "All That Jazz" from Chicago performance. Before Corden could even finish, Harris turned the melody reprising "Sugar Daddy" from his role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He gave an impromptu sensual performance as he sang the rendition.

Thankfully the battle came to an end after Corden decided to give up. After Harris convinced Corden, the two Broadway singing actors decided to sing "My Shot" from Hamilton. Harris will be seen Netflix's new show Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events premiering on January 13. Whereas James Corden will be seen hosting the Annual Grammy Awards, apart from hosting his late night show.

You can watch the entire hilarious and entertaining video below: