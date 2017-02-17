Here's some good news for the fans of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. Akshay and Hrithik, the new neighbours, will reportedly play lead roles in a two-hero film.

Reports suggest that Akshay and Hrithik, who clashed at the box office last year with Rustom and Mohenjo Daro, have discussed the possibility of working together in a two-hero film and have found a script to work on. "They have found a great script which is perfect and they both have lead roles," DNA quoted a source as saying.

The Rustom and Mohenjo Daro actors already have a great equation and have been socialising together. They have often supported and complimented each other on social media as well. Despite clashing at the box office, Akki and Duggu have always remained good friends. So if the reports are true, then it will be interesting to see these two actors coming together on the silver screen.

In the past, Bollywood has come up with very few two-hero films. However, the trend is changing again and celebrities are opting for more two-hero films. Last year, Dishoom, Housefull 3, Kapoor and Sons, Wazir and Happy Bhaag Jayegi among others were released with two or more actors.

In 2017, films like Shahid Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon, Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor's Padmavati, Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho and Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan, featuring multi-actors will release.

Filmmakers believe that now actors are looking for good opportunities and they are ready to share the screen with another leading actor if the script is good.

"If you write challenging parts for both the actors and make an honest film then it's never a problem. But, actors are intelligent and can tell if someone is only trying to set up a project," director Sabbir Khan told Hindustan Times.

Anees Bazmee, who directed No Entry, says it's a win-win for the actors, as they enjoy a huge box office success. "When two stars work together, it helps you understand how another actor works. It helps one develop a bond of friendship. It also results in a bigger success at the box office due to the combination," he told the daily.