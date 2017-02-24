Deepika Padukone, who is rumoured to be having a cat-fight with Priyanka Chopra, is now reportedly getting into bad books of Neha Dhupia, courtesy her growing popularity.

Will Priyanka Chopra follow in Deepika Padukone's footsteps and bring Dwayne Johnson to India?

Deepika, Neha and Soha Ali Khan attended an event organised by The Gillette Venus, of which Deepika is one of the brand ambassadors. Looks like Neha was much irked by all the attention that the Bajirao Mastani actress was getting at the event.

"I am intimidated with her (Deepika) presence here and on social media. Every time I check my Instagram her selfie pops up. I feel left out," SpotboyE quoted Neha as saying at the event.

When women have all the fun... I love these two @sakpataudi @deepikapadukone #shaveyouropinion #feelthebreeze @gillettevenus A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:07am PST

The report said that all the media attention was towards Deepika and that apparently made Neha little uncomfortable. "I was the first brand ambassador and I use this brand all the time. Now, Deepika is the fresh face," she added.

On the other side, Deepika took Neha's words in jest and said: "Neha has this way of pulling my leg all the time. It's the first time we all have gathered to represent the brand." When Neha was asked if the brand have plans to feature Deepika and her together in the TV commercials, she blatantly said no, the report added.

At the @gillettevenus launch today of #gillettevenusbreeze with lovely ladies @nehadhupia @deepikapadukone A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:52am PST

The report also said that while Deepika and Soha were clicking selfies at the venue, Neha maintained a distance from the two divas. Well, looks like Deepika's star power has become too much for Neha to handle.

After becoming one of the leading Bollywood actresses, Deepika is currently enjoying international fame with her debut Hollywood film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the film Baywatch. Hence, comparison between the two leading divas is inevitable.