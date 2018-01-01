Tumhari Sulu actress Neha Dhupia has always managed to get all the secrets out from our favourite stars in Bollywood, but looks like this time it's her turn to reveal the truth about her "special someone."

Given the pictures, videos and the comments on her social media handles, the actress seems to be dropping hints about her boyfriend, and it is none other than Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi.

Yes, Angad Bedi — who impressed us with his performance in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink — is apparently in love with Punjabi kudi Neha. Whether this is true or not, only they can say, but till then have a look at the pictures and videos of the duo together.

The couple was spotted at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

Angad is frequently seen at Neha Dhupia's house parties (Diwali was one recent instance) and the duo are seen together hanging out with Karan Johar frequently.

Neha decided to have even her New Year's meal with Angad. Now what is this if not love?

If this was not enough, they declared their love in these comments where Neha praised Angad's performance in Tiger Zinda Hai. The hearts, kisses and "I love you"-s don't seem to end.

We are in love with Neha and Angad, and looking forward to fans making a hashtag of their relationship just like we have #Virushka.

On the professional front, Neha Dhupia is busy with her latest show Vogue BFFs.