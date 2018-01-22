Neetu Chandra, Sidharth Malhotra
Neetu Chandra and Sidharth MalhotraInstagram

Garam Masala actress Neetu Chandra on Monday, January 22, blasted Sidharth Malhotra for allegedly making fun of the Bhojpuri language on national television when he along with Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh recently entered the Bigg Boss 11 house to promote their upcoming film Aiyaary, which is releasing on February 9.

It so happened that when Sidharth, Manoj and Rakul took the Bigg Boss 11 stage, host Salman Khan asked them to imitate his popular dialogue "Shikaar to sab karte hai, lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta" from his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Manoj asked Sidharth to deliver the dialogue in Bhojpuri after him. After reciting the dialogue, the Student Of The Year actor had a good laugh and said, "Latrine wali feel aayi bolte hue but accha laga (I got a toilet-like feeling while mouthing it but it was nice)."

While everyone in the audience and actors shared in his laughter, Sidharth's point of view infuriated Neetu, whose mother tongue is Bhojpuri.

The actress, who hails from Patna in Bihar, vented her anger on Twitter and wrote: "So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling. Shame on U."

Her tweet invited trouble for her from Sidharth's fans, who slammed her, saying her tweet was a cheap publicity stunt to shame an actor and get some work.

Many even commented that the actress was paying for her retweets just to stay in the limelight. some defended Sidharth, saying he didn't mean to insult the language as according to them it was a normal playful reaction.

But Neetu stood by her statement and has been having a field day taking out one troll after the other.

And there were a few other people who lauded Neetu for speaking her mind. 

Let's see what Sidharth Malhotra may have to say about Neetu's outrage against him.