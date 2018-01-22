Garam Masala actress Neetu Chandra on Monday, January 22, blasted Sidharth Malhotra for allegedly making fun of the Bhojpuri language on national television when he along with Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh recently entered the Bigg Boss 11 house to promote their upcoming film Aiyaary, which is releasing on February 9.

It so happened that when Sidharth, Manoj and Rakul took the Bigg Boss 11 stage, host Salman Khan asked them to imitate his popular dialogue "Shikaar to sab karte hai, lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta" from his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Manoj asked Sidharth to deliver the dialogue in Bhojpuri after him. After reciting the dialogue, the Student Of The Year actor had a good laugh and said, "Latrine wali feel aayi bolte hue but accha laga (I got a toilet-like feeling while mouthing it but it was nice)."

While everyone in the audience and actors shared in his laughter, Sidharth's point of view infuriated Neetu, whose mother tongue is Bhojpuri.

The actress, who hails from Patna in Bihar, vented her anger on Twitter and wrote: "So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling. Shame on U."

So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Her tweet invited trouble for her from Sidharth's fans, who slammed her, saying her tweet was a cheap publicity stunt to shame an actor and get some work.

Many even commented that the actress was paying for her retweets just to stay in the limelight. some defended Sidharth, saying he didn't mean to insult the language as according to them it was a normal playful reaction.

But Neetu stood by her statement and has been having a field day taking out one troll after the other.

What ?? I don't want your answer , also I wrote what I saw in the video.. I am done here https://t.co/Z6QkD8qcze — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Yess I planned and trained Siddharth to speak the way he did on a National TV.. Btw if favouring n standing for the respect of your own mother tongue is Greatness then I guess, I can't deny your judgement! May be I am !! https://t.co/XXL8FNjHGx — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

But when I have raised the voice see how people are blindly supporting , what kind of people are these !! Accusing me of publicity, fame blah blah instead for tell Siddharth that we are your loyal fans so we felt that this has somehow somewhere gone WRONG !! https://t.co/82QdBJjaXD — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

I don't watch bigboss my dear, never watched! One of the followers got it my notice yesterday! It doesn't matter who it would be.. I would still say.. because I appreciated him for making a name as an outsider.. but these words for a language on a National TV! Great humour ?? https://t.co/MddYC4QoX7 — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Hmmm. I don't pay anyone !! I don't even have a digital PR ! Anyway.. this will only matter to people who have self Respect otherwise you can say anything... No worries ! https://t.co/J2g0M4VuI9 — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Usnein kudh badnaam kiya hai. I also had very high regards for him since he doesn't come from a back ground either.. this language which he has used is a Shame. I don't know which other language makes you shameful !! https://t.co/t24HKayUxR — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Excuse me! 3rd audience was the world watching it and millions of people who talk in #Bhojpuri too. Manoj ji never said those feelings which he got and said.. Did he ?? Come on, atleast be honest to whom you follow, BLINDLY https://t.co/SNqYQtHa1X — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

And there were a few other people who lauded Neetu for speaking her mind.

Good to see that an actress @Neetu_Chandra is raising her voice for a cause, as it reaches a lot of people. I totally agree with Neetu Chandra.. that these kind of comments should not be entertained at all! https://t.co/lJNHwicl8D — Shashikant Dubey (@shashi7d1) January 22, 2018

Well done Mam! @Neetu_Chandra I fully agree with you! Languages and traditions need to be respected. https://t.co/HqyrRbeaKv — Shamu Mulaye (@ShamuMulaye) January 22, 2018

Its such a shame @S1dharthM insulting one’s mother tongue. https://t.co/m8flw0ckKo — Ayush Arora (@AroraAyush7a) January 22, 2018

Let's see what Sidharth Malhotra may have to say about Neetu's outrage against him.