A week after the release of first single Aalaporaan Thamizhan from Vijay's Mersal, the makers are set to launch the second song. A track titled Neethanae will be unveiled on Thursday, August 17.

The audiences have already got a glimpse of the number as the makers have unveiled the song teaser. Its short audio clip has met with stupendous response and the full song is expected to get the same reception.

Two-time Oscar Award-winning music director AR Rahman has scored the music for Neethanae song, which is sung by the music director along with Shreya Ghoshal. Vivek has written the lyrics for the track.

It is a romantic number shot on Vijay and Samantha. The complete album will be launched in a grand event on Sunday, August 20. It has to be noted that Sony Music has acquired the audio rights of the Tamil film.

Mersal movie marks the second union of Atlee with Vijay after Theri. In the latest film, Ilayathalapathy is romancing top heroines like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. It is said to be a revenge thriller revolved around poor medical facilities in the country.

SJ Suryah plays the villain in the movie, which will hit the screens in October. The movie also has Vadivelu and few others in the supporting roles.

Sri Thenandal Films-produced movie has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.