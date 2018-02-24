The Supreme Court on Friday scrapped petitions filed by a group of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants who had sought the top court's direction to quash a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification regarding age limits for the entrance examination.

The petition was filed after the CBSE fixed the upper age limit for aspiring medical candidates under the general category at 25 years and that of the reserved category at 30 years. The students have been told to approach concerned high courts.

Supreme Court today dismissed a petition filed by a group of students seeking its direction to appear in #NEET2018 examination pic.twitter.com/GaTuMWJk43 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

The NEET aspirants contended that the age restriction was not a condition for students appearing for the entrance exams of other medical colleges like Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The petition read... In almost all developed countries such as USA, Canada, UK and most of European Union, Australia etc. there is no upper age limit for studying medicine course if the student is otherwise competent to undertake medicine courses. Therefore, there is no rationale behind the decision as to why a candidate above the age of 25 years is not competent to take medicine courses in India. Similarly, there is no upper age limit for pursuing engineering and law courses and the reputed IITs and NLUs have not provided for any upper-age limit for admission.

CBSE had issued a notification describing all the details earlier this month. It had mentioned that candidates must have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31, 2018, — which means candidates born on or before January 1, 2002.

Lawyer Amit Kumar represented the students and urged the top court to stay the decision terming it to be illegal and arbitrary, the Times of India reported.

How the social media reacted?

Social media observed mixed reactions from the students. While a few took on Twitter for clarity on the SC's decision, an RTI activist and a doctor said that a decision on the fresh petition is yet to be made. Here are some tweets:

#NEET2018

For those ill informed internet journalists who r spreading the rumor that SC disagreed from our view

Bench suggested us to withdraw the petition & approach High Court

We are doing that

The petition was not heard at all



"Dismissed after withdrawal"

Not

Disallowed pic.twitter.com/XLzXIwxnSA — Dr Amit Gupta ?? (@agupta_7) February 23, 2018

#NEET2018

For those ill informed internet journalists who r spreading the rumor that SC disagreed from our view

Bench suggested us to withdraw the petition & approach High Court

We are doing that

The petition was not heard at all



"Dismissed after withdrawal"

Not

Disallowed pic.twitter.com/XLzXIwxnSA — Dr Amit Gupta ?? (@agupta_7) February 23, 2018

We will be fighting hard in High Court of Delhi early nxt wk in #NEET2018 @agupta_7 after todays SC order. — Prashant Pandey ?? (@PrashantO7) February 23, 2018

Here is the list of 76 petitioners in our first Petition against #NEET2018 Uppers Age Cap Criterion

More petitioner can find their name in our second petition to follow with similar prayer

Diary No. 5154/2018 pic.twitter.com/fypdfSUxTa — Saurabh Mishra???? (@Saurabh28Mishra) February 16, 2018

#NEET2018

After my Disclosure yesterday in Social Media about that confidential letter written by @MoHFW_INDIA

The MCI is now on Backfoot ?

‘Review #NEET bar for open school students’ https://t.co/xdn6uPIP9L — Dr Amit Gupta ?? (@agupta_7) February 20, 2018

#NEET

*No Law Can Be Applied Retrospectively* #NIOS candidates will be allowed this year..

We will Win the Case in Supreme Court..

We will also make sure that all other kinds of debarred candidates are allowed

At least for #NEET2018



Now you all get back to your studies... pic.twitter.com/adbXmy4AwE — Dr Amit Gupta ?? (@agupta_7) February 14, 2018

#NEET2018

Our Petition for #NIOS/ Private/ Gap related matters has been submitted

Diary No. 6779/2018



Will update you later about the third petition in # NEET case for Additional Biology Candidates pic.twitter.com/1tys7mSRfI — Dr Amit Gupta ?? (@agupta_7) February 21, 2018

The group of medical aspirants, who seek to write NEET 2018, also recalled an earlier stay order by the SC through which the regulations by Bar Council of India (BCI) were put on stay.

As per the BCI norms, the maximum age-limit for taking admission to law courses is 20 years for the integrated course and 30 years for a 3-year course. The court had also stressed that there isn't any rationality in fixing the age limit.