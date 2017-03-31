The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that candidates above the age of 25 years can appear in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. The deadline for filling in the forms for the examination has been extended till April 5.

The previous rule allowed candidates to attempt NEET exam three times until they crossed the maximum age limit of 25 years for general and 30 years for reserved categories.

NEET 2017 will now be conducted in 23 new cities in the country, Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javdekar had announced through a series of tweets on March 24.

The 23 cities have been added to the existing 80 cities where NEET is usually conducted. Therefore, in total, the exams will be conducted in 103 cities in the country. The number is now at par with the number of centre cities where IITJEE is conducted.

NEET 2017 will be conducted on May 7 this year in 10 languages — Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada.

NEET is an entrance exam that is conducted for students who wish to study a graduate medical course — MBBS, dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) — in government or private medical colleges in India.