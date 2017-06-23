After much delay and chaos, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results today, June 23. Students who appeared for the exams this year can check their results on results.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Here's how to check your scores online

Log on to the official website mentioned above

On the page, click on NEET exams results 2017

Enter your roll number and other details required

You will be able to see your score

You can also download and take a printout of the same

The NEET exams were held on May 7 in 10 languages and the results were earlier supposed to be declared on June 8, but CBSE said that it would need about 15 days to declare the results after the court lifts the stay. It also said that the stay needs to be lifted soon as the future of about 11.38 lakh students is currently hanging by a thread.

The Supreme Court had then overruled the Madras High Court's stay and ordered the Central Board of Secondary Examination to declare the results by June 26. The apex court also asked high courts all over the country not to entertain any petition on the matter.