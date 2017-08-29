Popular actor-filmmaker Neeraj Vora, who has worked in several Bollywood films, has been in coma for the past 10 months.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Neeraj slipped into coma after suffering a massive heart attack followed by a brain stroke on October 19, 2016.

He was initially admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). In March, Neeraj's dear friend Feroz Nadiadwala shifted him to his residence in Mumbai, where a room has been converted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 54-year-old's condition is stated to be out of danger and he is showing signs of recovery. Nadiadwala told the daily: "I've known him for 18 years and he even ate his meals and watched movies in a group. He enjoys the company of friends. Over the last five months, his condition has improved slightly, he can blink to communicate and is in a semi-conscious state."

"He's been responding to audio therapy, particularly when we play his father's (Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora) music. He has yet to recover his speech but there are no infections or bed sores and the doctors have assured us that his life is out of danger," Nadiadwala added.

Neeraj is best remembered for his roles in films Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Bol Bachchan, Virasat and Satya. He had also written the screenplays for films Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Rangeela, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Akele Hum Akele Tum. He had helmed Phir Hera Pheri as well and was working on the third installment of the blockbuster when the incident happened. Hera Pheri 3 has been put on hold.

Neeraj's wife passed away a few years ago and he has no children.