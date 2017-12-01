The date January 26 has been an interesting day for Bollywood of recent, witnessing the biggest clashes of the year.

The year 2018 begins with a mega clash at the box office with the two major films — Aiyaary and Padman — battling each other.

Since, Republic Day serves as a good occasion for the release of films, makers have time and again grabbed the opportunity to come out with films around the national holiday.

This year saw good friends Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan pitted against each other. Next year, Republic Day will witness the clash between the hit director-actor duo Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar.

Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar had collaborated for films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Naam Shabana, which received love and appreciation from not just the audience but also critics.

While on one end prolific filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will present his crime drama Aiyaary, on the other hand we have national award-winning actor Akshay Kumar presenting his comedy-drama Padman this Republic Day.

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded Army officers sharing a mentor-protege bond. They have completely different views, and yet are right in their own ways.

Padman will present the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

It should be interesting to witness a clash of two completely different genres at the box office.