Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's next directorial venture Aiyaary will hit the screens in next 2 months, that is on 26th January, the Republic day.

After producing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was released on the occasion of the Independence Day, Neeraj Pandey is now set to release his next directorial venture Aiyaary on the Republic Day.

Pandey is known to make movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, Naam Shabana, Baby, MS Dhoni, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Interestingly the subject of all these films revolves around topics serving the national interests.

Aiyaary's story revolves around two strong-minded army officers, played by Siddharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, with different views of various situations. It is a real-life story based on the relationship between a mentor and a protege.

Aiyaary marks his return to direction post M S Dhoni which was a blockbuster.

Neeraj has shared the 'Aiyaary sizzle', a behind the scenes teaser for the film.The teaser showcases an intriguing storyline highlighting the army background going ahead to create anticipation amongst the audience.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary which is produced by Shital Bhatia and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January 2018.