Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav had in February announced his debut as scriptwriter with the upcoming movie Lavakusha. Now, the makers of the film have released the teaser of the comedy entertainer featuring Neeraj, Aju Varghese and Biju Menon.

"We present you LAVAN & KUSHAN, but watch till the end...there is someone else too," Neeraj wrote while sharing the video on his social media page.

In the teaser, Neeraj and Aju are seen in stylish avatars as cops in the United States, while veteran actor Janarnadhan's voice-over is heard.

However, unlike promo videos that give a glimpse of their film, the one-minute-20-second teaser of Lavakusha has no connection with its actual plot.

Both comedians, who often play the friends of heroes, will be seen as lead actors in Lavakusha. In the unique promo video, they are heard saying they want roles other than those where they play second fiddle, setting up powerful dialogues for the protagonist.

"Actually we appear as locals in the movie but we dressed up as cops for a build-up," Neeraj's character Lavan says in the teaser.

The upcoming Malayalam movie is the directorial venture of Nee Ko Njaa Cha-fame Gireesh Mano. Music composer Gopi Sunder and cinematographer Prakash Velayudhan are also part of the crew. Lavakusha is the production venture of Jaison Elamgulam and is slated to hit the screens in September.

Watch the teaser of Lavakusha here: