The Indian athletes have not had a very impressive campaign in the IAAF World Championships 2017, currently ongoing in London. Nothing surprising as such.

If you thought the sensational show from the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year would get carried forward to the IAAF Worlds, well, you expected too much. The likes of Dutee Chand, G Lakshmanan and Muhammad Anas were tipped to be making it to the finals of their individual events, but none of that happened.

With four more days to go for the IAAF Worlds 2017, something impressive could yet happen for India. Javelin star Neeraj Chopra takes the centrestage on Thursday August 10.

Apart from Dutee Chand, Chopra was regarded as India's best medal prospects from London 2017. Can he deliver now?

Quick facts about Neeraj Chopra:

The 19-year-old athlete from Panipat is backed by JSW Sports, who also supports wrestling star Vinesh Phogat as well as are the owners of Bengaluru FC.

Neeraj clinched the coveted gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2017 after a throw of 85.23 meters. That was a new record in the Asian meet.

In June 2017, Neeraj threw his season best of 85.63 meters at the Federation Cup Athletics tournament. That too was a meet record.

Neeraj claimed a total of three medals at the Asian Grand Prix Athletics meet in Jiaxing, China, in April-May 2017. His second leg throw of 83.32 meters not only got him the silver medal but also helped him qualify for the World Championships 2017.

His Junior World Record throw of 86.48 meters achieved at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in July 2016, is still his personal best.

Neeraj has taken part in the Diamond League in Paris as well as the Herculis meet in Monaco ahead of the IAAF Worlds.

Neeraj Chopra at Worlds 2017

The 19-year-old is placed in the Qualfication Group A of the Men's Javelin throw event. The other Indian, Davinder Singh Kang, is placed in the Qualification Group B.

Both events take place on Thursday August 10.

Estimated times Group A: 7:05 pm local time (11:35 pm IST)

Group B: 8:35 pm local time (1:05 am IST - Thursday)

How to make it to the final: There are a total of 32 athletes across both groups and only 12 make it to final.

A throw of at least 83 metres is the first step for qualifying to the next round. Being among the top 12 is the second and the most important step.

Watch live in India

TV - Star Sports Select 2/HD

Live stream - Hotstar