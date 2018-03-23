Director Udugula Venu's Telugu movie Needi Naadi Oke Katha (NNOK) starring Sree Vishnu, Satna Titus and Nara Rohith has received positive reviews and ratings from the audiences.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha is a family drama with a message to the society. Besides direction, Udugula Venu has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Krishnavijay L and Prashanti. The film has been awarded a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.01 hours.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha story: Sagar is a carefree student who is always chided by his father for being lazy and unmotivated in life. He is struggling to answer the pertinent question that society keeps throwing at him. He starts experiencing a series of changes, when he meets Dharmika, who is a disciplined and ambitious girl. The rest the film is about how she motivates him to become a responsible person forms the crux of the story.

Performances: When compared to Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Mental Madhilo, Sree Vishnu has different role in Needi Naadi Oke Katha and he has delivered good performance, which is the highlight of the film. Satna Titus has tried her best and her chemistry with Vishnu is good. Nara Rohith, Posani Krishna Murali and others have also done justice to their roles, say the audiences.

Technical: Needi Naadi Oke Katha has good production values and beautiful picturisation, songs and beckground score are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audiences' response.

Watch Needi Naadi Oke Katha trailer here