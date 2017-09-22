Omaha police force organised a retirement party for police horse Blaze. He had to retire due to tender hooves worsened by walking on pavements. He was given a special cake made from apples, carrots and whipped cream.
Nebraska police horse gets retirement party
- September 22, 2017 20:45 IST
