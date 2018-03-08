The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been unstoppable ever since it came to power in 2014 after winning the general elections. It is conquering one state after another, and the latest to fall under its wings are three north eastern states -- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The party, which drew a blank in the 2013 Tripura assembly elections, won 35 seats out of 59 that went to the polls last month (election in one constituency countermanded after the death of a candidate). It is all set to form the government in the state with its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFP), which won eight seats.

It won only two seats in Meghalaya but is all set to be a part of the ruling government with regional parties National People's Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), People's Democratic Front (PDF), and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), and an independent candidate. The saffron party is also set to form the government in Nagaland with its pre-poll ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) along with the lone JD(U) MLA and an independent candidate.

With Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim (ruled by NDA member SDF) being saffronized earlier, the whole of northeast region is under the rule of BJP and its allies except for Mizoram.

North eastern states of India currently under the rule of BJP and Congress
The number of states where the BJP and its allies are in power has gone up to 22 after the surprise win in the northeast, which leaves only seven states under other parties like Congress, TMC, AIADMK, TRS, LDF and BJD. It may be mentioned that Delhi is ruled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Puducherry by Congress.

Two Congress ruling states, Karnataka and Mizoram, are going to the polls this year. Karnataka assembly election is due in May and Mizoram in the second half of the year. The BJP has said that it is determined to win the upcoming elections, and if it succeeds, Congress will be close to being wiped out of the scene except Punjab where the party won with a thumping majority last year.

Indian states currently under the rule of BJP, Congress and others
Here is list of states and union territories ruled by several political parties:

States/UTs currently under rule of the BJP, Congress and others
States BJP/NDA Congress/UPA Others
Andhra Pradesh Yes No TDP (NDA)
Arunachal Pradesh Yes No No
Assam Yes No No
Bihar Yes No JD(U)
Chhattisgarh Yes No No
Goa Yes No MGP, GFP
Gujarat Yes No No
Haryana Yes No No
Himachal Pradesh Yes No No
Jammu & Kashmir Yes No PDP
Jharkhand Yes No No
Karnataka No Yes No
Kerala No No LDF
Madhya Pradesh Yes No No
Maharashtra Yes No Shiv Sena (NDA)
Manipur Yes No NPP, NPF
Meghalaya Yes No NPP, UDP, PDF, HSPDP, Ind
Mizoram No Yes No
Nagaland Yes No NDPP, JD (U), Ind
Odisha No No BJD
Punjab No Yes No
Rajasthan Yes No No
Sikkim Yes No SDF (NDA)
Tamil Nadu No No AIADMK
Telangana No No TRS
Tripura Yes No IPFP
Uttar Pradesh Yes No No
Uttarakhand Yes No No
West Bengal No No TMC
Delhi No No AAP
Puducherry No Yes No