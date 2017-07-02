Actor Naga Chaitanya has announced the title of NC14 and released the first look of Yuddham Sharanam. His intense look featured in the posters is now taking the social media by the storm.

Naga Chaitanya's recent release Rarandoi Veduka Chudham has become one of the big hits in his career. His selection of script for his movies has surprised Akkineni fans, who were early waiting for the announcement of his next project. It was reported he was busy discussing with several director for NC14.

After the release of Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Naga Chaitanya's and his name was linked with some big-ticket projects. Amidst these rumours, the actor has silently announced his 14th movie – NC14, which is creating a violent buzz on the social media. SS Karthikeya, who is working as a production executive for NC14, announced on Saturday, July 1, that the title and first look of this film would be revealed.

The son of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli tweeted: "#NC14 ప్రతి అడుగు ఒక యుద్ధం ప్రతి శ్వాస ఒక గెలుపు ఇక మొదలు.. First look tomorrow at 11:23am " On Sunday, SS Karthikeya‏ tweeted another poster and wrote: ప్రతి అడుగు ఒక యుద్ధం ప్రతి శ్వాస ఒక గెలుపు ఇక మొదలు #యుద్ధంశరణo #YuddhamSharanam #NC14FirstLook"

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni‏ tweeted: "#NC14FirstLook #YuddhamSharanam thank you @krishnammuthu @ssk1122 @VaaraahiCC the dream team ! Hope you guys like it!"

Yudham Sharanam is directed by debutante Krishna Marimuthu and produced by Sai Korrapati under his banner Varahi Chalana Chitram. Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi are playing the lead roles while Srikanth, Rao Ramesh, Revathi appear in other important roles. Naga Chaitanya and Srikanth look intense with beards in the posters the film, which is scheduled for an August release.

The first-look posters of Yudham Sharanam have impressed everyone and generated a lot of curiosity about the story of the movie. Soon after seeing the posters, some film-goers, critics and celebs took to their Twitter handle to share the photos and their views on them. Here are some comments.

Baahubali cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar: Intense first look. All the Best To the team of #YuddhamSharanam @ssk1122 @chay_akkineni @Itslavanya @VaaraahiCC

Actor Shashank: Intense n Terrific Good luck bro @ssk1122 All the very best to the team

Phani Kandukuri‏: Wow.. intense first look #YuddhamSharanam @ssk1122 @chay_akkineni

Mounish‏: Superb... Fantastic Look... This 1stLook showing film content that Emotional war outstanding job

Kaala Bhairava‏: Bulls eye! Yuddhame sharanam ✊ love this great one Anna @ssk1122 @chay_akkineni @VaaraahiCC

Pramod Kumar: Long Live Title.. @chay_akkineni Winning streak continues... Waiting for #YuddhamSharanam