NBA star Stephen Curry responded to President Trumps twitter message saying, Its not what leaders do. In an early morning Twitter message on 24 September, the president rescinded a White House invitation to basketball star Stephen Curry, who had said he would vote against the planned visit by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
NBAs Stephen Curry responds to Donald Trumps un-invitation
- September 24, 2017 19:26 IST
