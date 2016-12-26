All eyes were on Christmas Day matches in the NBA with a number of big matches set to be played on Sunday, and the highlight was Golden State Warriors visit to Cleveland Cavaliers, who emerged victorious 109-108 in a close encounter. San Antonio Spurs defeated Chicago Bulls while Oklahoma City Thunder got the better off Minnesota Timberwolves.

The match between Warriors and Cavs was a tough one with both teams playing some solid basketball. Though Kevin Durant did splendidly well, scoring 36 points, he could not help Warriors cross the finishing line after the Cavaliers outscored the visitors in the fourth quarter, which paved the way for victory.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored 24 and 15 points, but they could have been much sharper from beyond the arc to help their team beat Cavaliers.

The big three – LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving -- of Cavaliers looked comfortable, scoring 31, 20 and 25 points to script an impressive win. This has to be their biggest win of the season against a team, who are title favourites. Such win, which was their 23rd of the season, will only strengthen their position in the league while this was Warriors fifth loss of the season.

Though other matches of the day might not have been such a close affair, Spurs clash with Bulls was entertaining. The Spurs stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge were in brilliant form on their offense, as they combined for 58 points. Aldridge top scored with 33 points.

The Bulls did come up with a combined effort, but they could not defeat the upbeat Spurs, who lie second on the western conference. For the Bulls, it was Dwayne Wade, who scored 24 points.

Like the Spurs, Thunder did not have much trouble in defeating Timberwolves, who lost the match 112-100. Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams had a good game for Thunder, with 31 and 22 points respectively to win their third match on a trot.