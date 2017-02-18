It is that time of the year when everything takes a back seat amongst basketball fans. They forget how well or badly their teams have been doing and just look for entertainment during the NBA All-Star Saturday night, which starts with the skills challenge, followed by the three-point contest and then the night is capped off with the slam dunk contest, which in the past has seen some ridiculous dunks.

The NBA All-Star weekend started with the Celebrity game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, but it is Saturday night, which will make fans go berserk with some incredible skills on show by the superstars participating in the three events.

Here is a look at all three events for NBA All-Star Saturday night

Skills Challenge

Eight players including Anthony Davis, John Walland and DeMarcus Cousins will be participating in the skills challenge. This may not be the biggest attraction in the All-Star Saturday night, but it is just the starter of a three-course menu.

The players participating in the event will have to show all their skills, including dribbling, passing and shooting. It all depends on how quickly you can do it. It is going to be a head-to-head contest among the eight participants and will include four match-ups in the first round and the fastest in each match will reach the next round. The winners will feature in the second round and the victorious players will finally feature in the final in the last round.

Participants: Devin Booker (Suns), DeMarcus Cousins (Kings), Anthony Davis (Pelicans), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Gordon Hayward (Jazz), Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks), Isaiah Thomas (Celtics) and John Wall (Wizards).

Three-point contest

The three-point contest has always been tightly fought over the years, and the competition in 2017 is not going to be any different with Klay Thompson set to defend his title. With players like Kyrie Irving, who won the contest in 2013 and Kyle Lowry, the Warriors star will have to be in imperious form from beyond the arc to win back-to-back title.

It is a two-round event with the players being eliminated in the first round, while the final round will determine the winner. All the shooters will have one minute to take 25 shots from five different five-point range.

Participants: Eric Gordon (Rockets), Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Wesley Matthews (Mavericks), CJ McCollum (Trail Blazers), Klay Thompson (Warriors), Kemba Walker (Hornets), Nick Young (Lakers).

Slam Dunk contest

This contest is one of the main reasons why fans come to watch the NBA All-Star Saturday night, as the slam dunk has always been a marquee event. Players come up with high level of creativity and insane dunks to make fans jump up and down their seats with excitement.

It is a pity that the defending champion Zach LaVine will not be featuring in the final contest of the night, but Aaron Gordon will once again show his high-flying skills with a mix of creativity and hopefully win the contest.

Though some might consider DeAndre Jordan's name as a surprise in the dunk contest, some of the best dunks in the history of all-star has been done when no one expected it. Glenn Robinson and Derrick Jones complete the list of four participants.

All these four players will be allowed two dunks in the first round and the best two will reach the final and compete for the title.

Participants: Aaron Gordon (Magic), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers), Glenn Robinson III (Pacers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Suns)

Where to Watch Live

NBA All-Star Saturday night, including Skills Challenge, three-point contest and the slam dunk, is set to begin at 8 pm ET (6:30 am IST next day, 1 am GMT). Live Streaming and TV guide as provided below.

India: TV:Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV:TNT Live Streaming: TNT Online

UK: TV:BT Sport 1. Live Streaming:Watch BT Sport.