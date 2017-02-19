The NBA All-Star Saturday night has always produced some magical moments in the dunk contest. But the fans might have left disappointed with the final of the competition this season. The dunk contest was eventually won by Glenn Robinson III, who looked the most consistent.

Aaron Gordon could not even reach the final despite being a favourite. The Magic man fell short of expectations after scoring 38 and 34 in the first round, making one wonder if it's the same player who stunned everyone with incredible dunks in the last season of All-Star contest

With DeAndre Jordan and Aaron Gordon both failing miserably, the final showdown was between Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr, who was good in the opening round. However, Jones could not deliver in the final round, where he scored 37 and 50, and Robinson edged him out with scores of 44 and 50.

In the three-point contest, defending champions Klay Thompson failed to go past the first round, after Eric Gordon shone with 25 points. Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker made the final cut after scoring 20 and 19 points respectively in the first round.

The final was always going to be a tight affair. Gordon and Irving were on song and they both finished with 20 points each, leading to a tie-breaker. Walker scored 17 points to finish third.

Gordon's consistency paid off and he defeated Irving with some brilliant baskets. The score read 21-18.

Kristaps Porzingis won the skills challenge.