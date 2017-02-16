We're back again for one of the most happening sporting events in the world. After Super Bowl 51 took the sports lovers around the world by storm this February, get ready for one of the biggest extravaganzas in basketball!

The National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game 2017 is scheduled for Sunday at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, prior to that is the much-awaited basketball match between the top celebrities across America.

From Hollywood stars to former basketball superstars, almost everyone is seen participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game...just that they need to be fit enough to take part in!

ESPN hosts Jemele Hills and Michael Smith are in charge of Team East and Team West, respectively, this time around. The match is scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday.

Team West

Miles Brown (actor)

Tom Cavanagh (actor)

Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner)

Baron Davis (NBA legend)

Andy Grammer (recording artist)

Jiang Jinfu (actor, model)

Anthony Mackie (actor)

Romeo Miller (actor, recording artist)

Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian)

Master P (actor, recording artist)

Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks)

Aarón Sánchez (celebrity chef)

Coaches: Michael Smith (ESPN host), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Rocsi Diaz (television personality)

Team East

Brandon Armstrong (former NBA D-League player and social media star)

Win Butler (musician)

Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist)

Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality)

Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks owner)

Caleb McLaughlin (actor)

Peter Rosenberg (media personality)

Oscar Schmidt (Basketball legend)

Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player)

Jason Williams (NBA legend)

Kris Wu (recording artist)

Coaches: Jemele Hill (ESPN host), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Fat Joe (recording artist)