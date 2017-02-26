NBA 2K17, the popular basketball video game from 2K Sports received a new roster update that is inclusive of several changes following Thursday's trade deadline. The roster update reflects all the recent trades and player movement in the league.

Operation Sports revealed the roster update's patch notes that hands New Orleans Pelicans with DeMarcus Cousins, whose player overall is 93. This will allow him to have a higher stats eventually, iDigitalTimes opined.

Another interesting roster change was that of Serge Ibaka, who was picked up by Toronto Raptors. The new update will be available on all the platforms of the game. NBA 2K17 is currently available on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Here's the full list of roster changes: