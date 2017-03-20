The Golden State Warriors may not have been a dangerous unit compared to last season, but they have already qualified for the Playoffs, and in fact currently are on top of the Western Conference. They have a big game coming up against Oklahoma City Thunder, who were outplayed in their last head-to-head encounter, at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday.

Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers highlights

This Warriors-Thunder clash has always been drama-filled with former Thunders man Kevin Durant facing Russell Westbrook. While Durant will not be featuring in the clash due to injury, the match will not lose its sheen with players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who will provide a stiff battle to Westbrook and co.

Though the Warriors have qualified for the Playoffs, their form in the last 10 matches has not been great. They have won five and lost five too, which is a matter of concern for a team, who are looked upon as one of the top favourites for the NBA title.

The Warriors will need their star player Curry to fire on all cylinders, and with Durant missing from action, he has to deliver even more. Thompson has to step it up too, and not to forget the towering presence of Draymond Green, who will have another important role to play. If the trio gets their game right, Warriors will be a difficult team.

But then, it also depends on Russell Westbrook and his performance against the Warriors. The Thunder are currently in the sixth position in the NBA, and Westbrook has played an integral role this season, where he tops in points, rebounds and assists per game for his team. No wonder, he is already one of the favourites for the MVP title.

Westbrook loves challenges and it is such situations and matches, which fire up the player to come up with good basketball. There is no denying the fact, Westbrook will be Thunder's key man, but he needs support from all around the court, and Victor Oladipo will have to be in top form in the encounter as well.

The home fans will want Westbrook to shine and send strong signs to other teams in the NBA by beating Warriors.

Where to Watch Live

Thunder vs Warriors is set to begin at 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST next day, 12 am GMT). Live Streaming and TV guide for the NBA match is below.

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: TNT. Live Streaming: TNT Online

UK: TV: BT Sport. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

Australia: TV: ESPN. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN

Philippines: NBA Premium.

Global live Streaming: NBA League Pass