Ever since Nazriya Nazim entered into wedlock with actor Fahadh Faasil, fans of the bubbly actress have been eagerly waiting for her comeback.

Though rumours had it that she might not come back to the entertainment field, her husband had earlier said that no one has stopped her from taking up acting again, and that she would act when she was approached with good movies.

Over three years after the wedding, the actress has put rumour mills to rest and officially announced her comeback to Mollywood.

Nazriya will be sharing the screenspace with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in her next, to be directed by Anjali Menon.

Also read: Nazriya Nazim slams news portal for spreading pregnancy rumours

""When is your next film?"- For all the times I have been asked this question since Bangalore Days, here is the answer ... BACK IN ACTION! Prithviraj,Parvathy and Me in an Anjali Menon film, [sic]" Nazriya wrote on Facebook.

The yet-to-be-titled project of hitmaker Anjali after Bangalore Days is expected to go on the floors in Ooty on November 1, and will also be shot in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the UAE.

It is a production venture of M Renjith under the banner Rejaputhra Visual Media in association with Little Films India.

Ever since Nazriya unveiled the big news, her fans are thrilled and have been sharing their excitement on social media.

"Great to see that you are coming back, Nazriya. Good news for all lovers of Malayalam cinema, [sic]" one Bartosz Czarnotta commented.

Though someone tried to mock Nazriya by calling her "aunty," ardent fans of the actress have reacted saying Malayalees will receive her well for sure.

Check out other social media reactions here:

Rakibul Hasan Rakib

This news turn us alive dying to see you in cinema again...Love is also became small word when it's concern about you...Lots of love from #Bangladesh...

Rohith Preman Marar

Welcome back to beautiful industry from a short break ...entry with rajuettan kalakkum ...also with parvathi polikkum

Beema Shaji

Wow.. great news.. so happy to hear it from u.. eagerly waiting for the movie..

A look at Nazriya's acting career

Nazriya, who was raised in the UAE, started her career as a television anchor at the age of 11.

She made her acting debut in 2006 in Malayalam in director Blessy's Palunku as Mammootty's character Monichan's daughter Geethu, and later appeared in the films Pramani and Oru Naal Varum as a child artiste.

She was also the host of the popular music reality show Munch Star Singer on Asianet.

However, it was the romantic music album Yuvvh featuring Nazriya and Nivin Pauly that changed the duo's career graph.

She made her mark as a heroine with the 2013 movie Maad Dad, and there has been no looking back for her ever since.

Nazriya impressed the audience in Kerala and Tamil Nadu equally with her performances in the bilingual movie Neram, Raja Rani, Naiyaandi, Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram and Thirumanam Enum Nikkah, among others.

However, it was Jude Anthany Joseph's Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days that remain the best films of Nazriya.