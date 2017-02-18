A teaser from Nayanthara's upcoming movie Dora, which was released on February 17, has garnered good response from the audience.

It's a 55-second clip that lives up to its genre – horror. The promotional video attempts to create curiosity about the movie by showing some of the best moments in the film. Laced with horror elements, the teaser has left a good impression in the minds of the viewers through its apt background score.

Nayanthara has a strong presence in the clip as it completely revolves around her. The teaser tells that the story deals with a car affected by a ghost. The mysterious things surrounding the car are apparently the subject of the Tamil film.

Below, we bring you a few tweets posted by fans on the teaser of Dora:

Kaushik LM: #Dora teaser - Here, a car is the medium for the ghost! Watch out for #Nayanthara's mass Billa-like swag in the end

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Dora teaser - Revetting one!! Nayan the Don!!

Shiv Dutta: #LadySuperStar @NayantharaU come back with yet another blockbluster,

The teaser looks so dam good,eagerly wait for #Dora #DoraTeaser

Sarath: Stars are made by people. Super stars are by themselves. Hardwork, dedication and veraciousness made @NayantharaU. Lady Super Star atb #dora

Ganesh Kumar: #LadySuperStar #nayanthara #Dora teaser is terrific.....that majestic walk of nayanthara speaks everything.....

Sumanth Reddy: Wow!! Just Witnessed Such A Mass & Bold Teaser..!! #Dora ; @NayantharaU

Dora is written and directed by Doss Ramaswamy. A Sarkunam and Hitesh Jhabak have jointly produced the film, which has the music of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon. Dinesh Krishnan has handled cinematography, while Gopi Krishna has edited the flick.