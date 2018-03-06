Taking a break from their busy schedules, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had gone on a vacation to the US. Now, they have returned to Chennai and have shared their memories with their fans on social media.

"We take back some great moments & positivity u've given us :) And promise to come back soon :) We'll see u soon :) #LosAngeles #Malibu #SantaMonica. [sic]" Vignesh Shivan wrote on Twitter along with four pictures.

The pictures indicate the love that the couple have for each other. In one of the pictures, Nayanthara is seen resting her head on Vignesh Shivan's chest, which shows that the couple is in a happy space. Although they have never confessed to being in a relationship in public, these pictures certainly speak a thousand words.

On the professional front, Vilambara Idaiveli song from Nayanthara's upcoming movie Imaikkaa Nodigal was unveiled on Monday, March 6, and has got a good response. It has got over 1.37 lakh hits with over 6,000 likes for the official video.

Also, the motion poster of her first look from her other movie Kolamaavu Kokila [CoCo] has been unveiled. It is written and directed by Nelson and Lyca Productions is funding the project.

Apart from these movies, Nayanthara is also part of films like Chiranjeevi's mega-budget movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Chakri Toleti-directorial Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is yet to begin his next film after his Pongal release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, which starred Suriya and Keerthy Suresh in leads. There are rumors that he might do another movie with Suriya again.