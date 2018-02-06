It is not Anushka Shetty, Shraddha Srinath or Keerthy Suresh, but Nayanthara who will romance Ajith in his upcoming movie Viswasam. Putting an end to the rumors, the makers finally made the announcement on Monday evening, February 5.

"Proud to announce #Nayanthara as the heroine of @viswasamthemov @directorsiva @SathyaJyothi_ @DoneChannel1," PR Suresh Chandra announced the news on behalf of the production house Sathya Jyothi Films.

The makers had reportedly approached a couple of big names, but in the end, it is Nayanthara who has signed on the dotted lines.

Nayanthara had earlier worked with Ajith in movies like Billa (2007), Aegan (2008) and Arrambam (2013). Their chemistry had worked in all those movies before.

The actress seems to be on a roll, having signed a few big projects like Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Coming to Viswasam, the movie marks the fourth collaboration of Siruthai Siva and Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam.

Veeram was set against a rural backdrop and Thala was seen in a veshti-clad avatar. The second movie, Vedalam, was an urban revenge drama in which Ajith played the role of a taxi driver. Their third venture, Vivegam, was an international espionage thriller where Thala was seen as a former counter-terrorism operative.

In their latest movie, Ajith is rumored to be playing the role of a cop. The film is set in North Chennai. Regular shooting for the film will commence in February and the makers aim to release the movie for Diwali.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for Viswasam. The names of other members of the technical team are yet to be announced.