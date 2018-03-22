The ongoing Kollywood strike has forced Nayanthara to reschedule her dates for her upcoming Tamil projects. The actress who was supposed to start filming for Ajith's Tamil movie Viswasam in Hyderabad has now allocated those dates for her upcoming Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has already started shooting for the period film.

The Billa actress joined the cast and crew a few days ago and has started shooting for the film. "I have worked with her before for an ad shoot. So the moment she came on sets, she instantly got comfortable with the camera," Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy cinematographer Rathnavelu is quoted as saying by a website while sharing his experience of working with her.

Apart from Viswasam and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nayanthara's upcoming projects include Chakri Toleti directorial Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Nelson Dilipkumar's Kolamavu Kokila.

On the other hand, the Sye Raa Narasimha team is busy preparing to shoot an action sequence. The latest schedule kick-started last week and the makers have hired stunt choreographers from South Africa to film the action sequence, says a report.

The movie was recently in the news when a picture from the sets of the film was leaked online.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a mega-budget movie. The cast of the film boasts some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi are among the stars who are part of this biopic on the freedom fighter of the name Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Surender Reddy is directing the movie which is expected to be made with the budget of Rs 150 crore. The multilingual flick is being bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan.