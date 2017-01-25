Nayanthara has been voted as the Most Desirable Woman of 2016. In a poll conducted by Chennai Times, she has topped the list. This is the second time in a row that the Arrambam girl has won this honour.

The actress, who is known as a Lady Superstar, was part of successful movies in the recent times like Thani Oruvan, Maya and Naanum Rowdydhaan. As a result, Nayanthara has retained her position from the previous year.

Tamannaah Bhatia is in the second position and it indicates her growing stardom. She was in the fifth position in 2014. Baahubali – The Beginning remains a feather in her cap. Samantha, from seventh place, has landed in the third position, which is a major achievement.

Amy Jackson (3rd place in 2015), Shruti Haasan (2nd place in 2015), Kajal Aggarwal (6th place in 2015), Keerthy Suresh (9th place in 2015), Radhika Apte (20th place in 2015), Anushka Shetty (4th place in 2015) and Trisha Krishnan (8th place in 2015) are in the next seven positions. Below, we bring to you the list of top 25 Desirable Women: