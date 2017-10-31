After his memoir titled "An Ordinary Life" raised quite a furore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui decided to withdrew the book hardly a week into its release. He also apologised to all those who were hurt by his candid confessions. But, many believe that the damage has already been done, and criticised the actor for presenting a woman in a "disrespectful" manner in the book.

Nawazuddin, who is otherwise known for his simplicity and acting skills, suddenly found himself at the receiving end after the release of the memoir. The actor launched the book on October 25, which made ready headlines for the explicit details of his past relationship with actress Niharika Singh.

Excerpts from the book in which Nawazuddin narrated sexual encounters that he claimed to have had with Niharika made it into the social media, and sparked an ugly controversy. The actress was quick to slam the actor and stated that her affair with Nawazuddin lasted for just few months and that he lied in his book just to ensure that it is sold like hot cakes.

Nawazuddin's first girlfriend Sunita Rajwar too have come out criticising him for revealing such explicit details about his relationship with Niharika, and also accused him of lying. With such hype and controversy around the book, "An Ordinary Life" became a hit as it was officially released on October 25.

However, Nawazuddin apparently felt guilty about making his private moments with Niharika (if at all that happened) public, and issued an apology on Twitter. He also announced the withdrawal of the book.

"I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book," he had tweeted. The tweet received strong reaction from his fans. While some expressed support to him and urged him not to withdraw the book, most others slammed Nawazuddin saying that the damage to Niharika's image has already been done.

Some of his fans expressed disappointment at Nawazuddin's "irresponsible" act, and said that he should not have made such explicit details about his relationship with Niharika public at the first place. However, there are others who opined that Nawazuddin has all the right to talk about his life, but he should not have mentioned the lady's name or should have sought prior permission from her to do that.

Some of them even made abusive comments on the actor. Nonetheless, there are a few who opined that such tell-all books often irk some people, but he should not refrain from telling the truth. Another observation, made by the netizens, is that by withdrawing the book, the actor proved that he lied about his relationship with Niharika.

Check some of the replies on Nawazuddin's tweet here:

Plz do it,n learn to respect women...BT whatever luchhegiri u did...can't b forgiven so easily...shame — sammy123 (@sammyMSD123) October 30, 2017

It's all about karma sir, if you did Something wrong to someone it will comes back to you. Withdrawing means that u are wrong. — Komila Gupta (@KomilaGupta) October 30, 2017

Tune dikha diya Teri aukat Kya Hai...Na Surat Na Seerat...shame on u...cheap totally — sammy123 (@sammyMSD123) October 30, 2017

I bought right when you said you were going to withdraw it. Haha. Nice! Sales should increase. Can’t wait to read it now. I’m intrigued... — Ali Taqi (@alisyedtaqi) October 30, 2017

Just accept it and apologize, it happened whatever is gonna happen nothing will change, don't quit, don't withdraw. Everyone has a past. — Komila Gupta (@KomilaGupta) October 30, 2017

Such a game plan of urs, now buzz is create and u want dat for increase Ur book sell — #FarazAkhtar?? (@iamFarazAkhtar) October 30, 2017

Good decision if u can't stand by what u hv said. Either u should hv got d consent or u should hv hd d proof — Sanandan B K (@sanandanbk) October 30, 2017

Tum to yaar sahi mein characterless actor nikle, Book bechene k liye Ladki ki ijjat bech di ? — Ch. Virendra Agar (@virendra_agar) October 31, 2017

Whenever you write, there will always be some people who will be hurt or have a different version of the story. That doesn’t mean u widraw. — Saurav Vaish™ (@sauravkvaish) October 30, 2017

? Apologizing needs courage. Hats off to u. Great man u r. — Ashish K Jha (@Ashishkjha2012) October 31, 2017

Your attitude towards women is shameful! & why be selective? Why not details about the wife? She's to be protected is it? — asitis (@Nainaa58) October 31, 2017

What!After the cat has come out of the bag how will you manage to put it back and throw it in the sea?Live the consequences of yr actions!? — SP2#RangrasiyaAddict (@shilpa29patel) October 30, 2017

Yes we r open minded but w/o a woman's permission u cant detail a relationship on a public scale. N if it is all false then its ol d mre bad — sonya (@rising_oxymoron) October 30, 2017

Withdrawal because of genuine contrition or withdrawal in the face of legal challenges?In any case damage has been done.We all make midtakes — SP2#RangrasiyaAddict (@shilpa29patel) October 30, 2017

U have shown ur character by dsrspctng a woman wd whom u wr in relationship..Nothing can uplift ur image now.atleast for me(On of ur fans)?? — rajan (@rajantweeting) October 30, 2017

I am sorry but it’s too late. I know it wouldn’t matter to you but you lost my respect. I was looking fwd to your book, your journey 1/2 — Naive Optimist (@poojagaurav) October 30, 2017

this single tweet increases the sales revenue by 45.79%; 'snt it? ?? — Avirup (@tweet2avirup) October 30, 2017

ab toh news me sab ne thoda thoda padh hi liya hai... ab kya hoga ji ye toh aapko likhwate samay bhi pata hoga ki baad me kya hoga ?? — ramswaroop (@ramsroop) October 30, 2017

Damage is already done...Everybody is aware of things which should have been respected and confined to two ppl involved — Pankaj Kishore (@paramour9) October 30, 2017

Damage is already done.. You should have at least read what you said... ( I know someone else wrote it for you) Media had a great time maligning girls in your life in name of review of your book.. Can you get them their respect back??? — atul ?? (@atulmathur333) October 30, 2017