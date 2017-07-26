The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag, have released a new song Barfani, which is soothing to the ears but extremely hot in visuals.

In the voice of Armaan Malik, Barfani has been penned down by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. While the song is melodious, the intimate scenes are grabbing more attention.

Nawazuddin and Bidita are seen doing some extremely sensual scenes in the song video, which will make your eyes stuck to the screen. The intimate love-making scenes between the two stars have everything to turn the heat on.

The song video first shows Nawazuddin's character making some cheesy dialogues and signal to his lady love, which does not make Bidita's character interested at all initially. However, soon the woman falls for the man, which is followed by the intense love-making scenes.

After his intimate scenes with Radhika Apte in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Nawazuddin has now taken it to a higher level, showing much more confidence in pulling off such scenes. On the other side, sizzling Bidita too looks quite comfortable in doing the cozy scenes. Check some of the most sensual moments in the song video Barfani in pictures here:

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was initially supposed to have Chitrangada Singh as the female lead. However, she reportedly backed out of the project as she was not comfortable shooting for the intimate scenes with Nawazuddin. Nonetheless, Bidita apparently did a good enough job, and her director would be mighty happy with her performance.