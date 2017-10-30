After a lot of hullabaloo around Nawazuddin Siddiqui's memoir titled "An Ordinary Life", the actor has now apologised for hurting sentiments of certain people, and has decided to withdraw the book.

Nawazuddin has been in news for his book that talked at length about his past affairs and girlfriends. What caused the maximum chaos regarding the book was a detailed description of Nawazuddin's sexual relationship with his former girlfriend actress Niharika Singh.

The book narrated his sex life with Niharika rather explicitly, which irked the actress. She had rubbished the memoir and stated that nothing of that sort had ever happened, and blamed that Nawazuddin was playing a gimmick to sell his book.

The versatile actor came under severe criticism from many others for making public such explicit details of his private life, and also for allegedly hurting the actress' modesty. Nonetheless, Nawazuddin has now apologised for the same and announced that the book will not be released.

"I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book," Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday evening. The book was officialy released on October 25.

In a statement, Niharika had trashed Nawazuddin's version of their affair, and had stated that their relationship lasted only a few months.

""Nawaz and I had a brief relationship during the making of Miss Lovely that lasted less than a few months in 2009. So today when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh."

She continued, "He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so. He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship. None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent."

"It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him in the first place. I have always maintained that he's a brilliant actor. However, I had hoped these acting skills would have remained confined only to the screen. Still, I wish him well. This is all I have to say," Niharika had said in the statement.

Nawazuddin's first girlfriend Sunita Rajwar had also accused the actor of lying about most of the things in the book.