It is that time of the year again when the country unites to celebrate the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It is finally Navaratri. Starting from September 21, North Indians offer prayers in forms of fasting and participating in Garbas, while many South Indian families choose to set up golus at their homes.

Some people choose to avoid eating meat, eggs and alcohol owing to their work culture and long working hours, many millennial embracing their roots are attempting to fast nine days straight. If you are one among them, there are a few things you need to remember.

Food items like grains, regular salt, rice and non-vegetarian food are a strict no-no, but there are a few exceptions. Your vrat (fast) diet could include Sabudana (used as Sabudana khichdi, kheer, chips, vada), Kuttu ka Atta, Singhare Ka Atta, Potatoes, Sendha Namak aka Rock Salt, nuts and raisins, fruits, milk products, tea and coffee can be consumed.

While you chart your diet around these products, it is important to note:

- Consume as much water as you can. It is important to stay hydrated.

- Have a balanced diet. Plan your meals accordingly so that you have the right amount of salt and sugar intake.

- Don't overeat the fasting food. Remember, you are fasting and you need to eat only to keep yourself energized.

- Don't have excess of a particular item: For example, don't have too many coffees or too much of potatoes through the nine days. There is a high possibility you will fall sick.

- Don't stress too much and avoid overworking. Since you are not on your regular diet, you will feel more tired so don't push yourself beyond a certain limit.

- Most important: Fast only if you can. If you cannot do it, don't do it.

Apart from eating, there are a few colours that are worn on each day of Navratri. If you wish to follow the colour code, they are:

Day 1: Pratipada: Yellow.

Day 2: Dwitiya: Green.

Day 3: Tritiya: Grey.

Day 4: Chaturthi: Orange.

Day 5: Panchami: White.

Day 6: Shasthi: Red.

Day 7: Saptami: Royal blue.

Day 8: Ashtami: Pink.

Day 9: Navami: Purple.