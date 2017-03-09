Naughty toddler throws tantrum in front of Queen and Theresa May

  • March 9, 2017 23:12 IST
    By ITN
A national war memorial dedicated to military personnel and civilians who served and died in Iraq and Afghanistan has been unveiled by the Queen. However, one little man wasnt impressed and proceeded to throw a tantrum in front of the Queen and Theresa May.
