My my my! Now that's what we call a perfect date dress.

Dakota Johnson recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and boy did she serve the perfect tease. The actress, who is soon going to be seen in Fifty Shades Freed, walked into the show wearing a military-inspired Versace Pre-Fall 2018 minidress, Us Weekly reports.

Creating a naughty vibe on the show, Chris Martin's rumoured girlfriend oozed of sex appeal, a shade of girl next door feel and a pinch of glam in the short dress.

The perfectly tailored dress enhanced her beautiful slim frame. The stunning outfit flawlessly flaunted her curves without revealing too much. However, the dress did feature a daring slit in the front which, if not handled properly, would have led to an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. This slit did help the diva flaunt her long toned legs on the show.

While the buttons replicated the military style were eye-catching, the dress sported a scoop neckline also got fashionistas' attention. The unique styled neck did not reveal too much cleavage. But the distinctive sleeves flashed a little skin. The dress's material intertwined around her shoulder joint and flaunted a hint-of-skin.

Letting her dress steal all the limelight, the actress chose to sport simple platform sandals and left her wavy tresses to fall off her shoulders. Seated on the guest chair, Dakota also flaunted her rarely seen tattoo on the show.

The tattoo reads: "Look At The Moon" and is seen on her right foot.

Sporting a shade of pink on her lips, Dakota matched her nail paint with her dress. She resorted to minimalistic make-up and jewellery for the show. Through her #OOTD, Dakota schooled women that you don't need to be extra revealing to tease your man. Dress well, with a hint of sultry and you'll hit the bulls-eye!