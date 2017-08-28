Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, launched a sports talent search portal to spot the best talent from the young population of the country, at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Commenting about the portal, the vice-president said: "This kind of initiative will not only help in identifying the best talent, but will also provide a level playing field to all the applicants and create a competitive environment."

Sports Minister Vijay Goel elaborated on the need of the portal and said: "Players are doing their best and now it is the duty and responsibility of the sports federations to perform in a manner so that best results can be produced by the talented boys and girls in their respective disciplines."

The portal which is open for all will allow aspiring sports athletes to register themselves and showcase their talent by uploading their achievement data, videos or any other reliable documents.

The government is also contemplating introducing mobile apps to make things easier.