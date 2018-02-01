In his Budget speech on Thursday, February 1, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced National Health Insurance scheme with an ambitious plan to bring 10 crore vulnerable families under medical insurance cover. It is also one of the major 'pro-poor' proposals in the budget.

But many people are sceptical about the scheme as they felt that there was no serious allocation in the budget for the scheme. Some of them think that the scheme would only benefit insurance companies.

Touted as the world's largest government-funded healthcare program, the scheme proposes to provide health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family a year. It will cover 10crore poor families. The proposal was widely welcomed and people across the country are waiting for clarity on the scheme now.

However, many politicians and economists are highly critical of the scheme and have termed it 'jumlanomics.'

In the budget, Arun Jaitley announced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the health insurance scheme. But some experts have pointed out that the allocation is too small, given its ambitious target. If 10 percent of 10 crore people claimed the health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, the total fund required for it would be Rs 50,000 crore, they pointed out.

On the other hand, some others said that the scheme would only serve to fill the coffers of insurance companies. To prove their point, they pointed to the allocation of Rs 22,437 crore as the premium to insurance companies as a part of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance) in the 2016-17 period. But the total insurance claimed by the farmers under the scheme was just Rs 8,087.23 crore. The critics predict that the new health insurance scheme would also go the Fasal Bima Yojana way.

Here are some comments by the critics of the scheme:

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader : One good thing in #Budget2018 is the health insurance scheme to cover 500 million Indians. But the budget figures show no serious allocation for it, &the Fasal Bima Yojana has already proved a boon for insurance companies more than the insured. Will it prove another #jumla?

One good thing in #Budget2018 is the health insurance scheme to cover 500 million Indians. But the budget figures show no serious allocation for it, &the Fasal Bima Yojana has already proved a boon for insurance companies more than the insured. Will it prove another #jumla? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2018

Jayaprakash Narayan, Lok Satta founder: #Budget2018 The big, audacious goal is health coverage up to ₹5lakh/family to 10 cr families. Good that some serious steps are afoot in healthcare. But focus on tertiary care & insurance without primary care & GP system will escalate costs & health will not improve much.

#Budget2018 The big, audacious goal is health coverage up to ₹5lakh/family to 10 cr families. Good that some serious steps are afoot in healthcare. But focus on tertiary care & insurance without primary care & GP system will escalate costs & health will not improve much. — Jayaprakash Narayan (@JP_LOKSATTA) February 1, 2018

Dr Arvind Mayaram, Former finance secretary : Universal health insurance through private hospitals has not worked for the poor anywhere. Biggest beneficiaries are the private hospitals and insurance companies. There is no substitute for public health care. More money should have been pumped to strengthen it.

Universal health insurance through private hospitals has not worked for the poor anywhere. Biggest beneficiaries are the private hospitals and insurance companies. There is no substitute for public health care. More money should have been pumped to strengthen it. — Dr Arvind Mayaram (@MayaramArvind) February 1, 2018

Shekhar Gupta, journalist: Welcome new hospitalisation insurance scheme at such mass level. Since most of the insured will go to pvt hospitals, insurance third party agents (TPAs) will bring some check on overs-charging.

Welcome new hospitalisation insurance scheme at such mass level. Since most of the insured will go to pvt hospitals, insurance third party agents (TPAs) will bring some check on overs-charging — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 1, 2018

JS Malhi: Health insurance of 5laks fr 50 crore ppl wid no outlay&no/little rural healthCare centres just shooting in d air/biggest zumla fr votes.Wid 4 yrs of all timeLow crude prices;still deficit to 3.3%.Now wid fuel prices being high asking inflation.BJP lost Rajasthan-GE19 not far off

Health insurance of 5laks fr 50 crore ppl wid no outlay&no/little rural healthCare centres just shooting in d air/biggest zumla fr votes.Wid 4 yrs of all timeLow crude prices;still deficit to 3.3%.Now wid fuel prices being high asking inflation.BJP lost Rajasthan-GE19 not far off https://t.co/JuESiRshGa — Group Captain JS Malhi (@malhijs) February 1, 2018

Salman Anees Soz, Development consultant and economic commentator: The PM Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance). -premium collected by insurance companies in 2016-17: Rs. Rs 22,437 cr -claims by farmers: Rs 8,087.23 cr Heath insurance for 10 cr families? Wait & watch. #Budget2018

The PM Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance)

-premium collected by insurance companies in 2016-17: Rs. Rs 22,437 cr

-claims by farmers: Rs 8,087.23 cr



Heath insurance for 10 cr families? Wait & watch. #Budget2018 — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) February 1, 2018

Prashant P. Umrao, Lawyer, writer : Either it is Health Insurance or Corps Insurance, main beneficiaries are Insurance companies not Poor, Farmers. Corporate friendly #Budget2018!

Either it is Health Insurance or Corps Insurance, main beneficiaries are Insurance companies not Poor, Farmers. Corporate friendly #Budget2018! — Prashant P. Umrao (@ippatel) February 1, 2018

Sid, Lawyer: If all 10 crore people claim Rs 5 lakh health insurance, one would need Rs 5 lakh cr. Even only 10% claim this entire money we would still need Rs 50,000 cr. But somehow Mr Arun Jaitley thinks Rs 2000 cr is enough