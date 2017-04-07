The 64th National Film Awards was declared on Friday, April 7. Mollywood industry has earned as many as 7 recognitions for the movies released in 2016.

Actress Surabhi Lakhsmi was unanimously selected as the Best Actress for her notable performance in the movie, Minnaminungu. Mohanlal has bagged a Special Jury Award for his two Malayalam films, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Pulimurugan and the Telugu action thriller Janatha Garage. This is the fifth National Award for the superstar.

Meanwhile, Dileesh Pothan's directorial venture Maheshinte Prathikaram, starring Fahadh Faasil, has been selected as the best Malayalam feature film. Shyam Pushkaran, who scripted the family entertainer, has won the best screenplay (original) award. Jayadevan has been selected as the best sound engineer for his work in K Biju's critically acclaimed film, Kaadu Pookunna Neram. Adheesh Praveen has been selected as the best child artiste for his performance in Kunju Daivam.

The jury introduced a new category, Best Stunt Master award, this year. Peter Hein, who cheoreographed the stunt sequences in Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, has bagged the award.

Many celebrities have congratulated the winners of 64th National Film Awards.

Check out what they have to say:

