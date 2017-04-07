Akshay Kumar fans are overjoyed with the actor bagging the Best Actor Award at the National Award 2017. The list of winners of the 64th National Film Awards 2017 was announced on Friday, April 7.

National Awards 2017: Check out Bollywood's winners list

National Awards, that acknowledges the genuine performances of Indian actors, are undoubtedly the biggest honour for any actor. And with Akshay bagging the prestigious award for Rustom, faith on the film awards has been restored.

It should be recalled that during the nomination list of Filmfare Awards 2017, fans of Akshay expressed their outrage on Twitter over the fact that Rustom didn't get a single nomination. Millions of fans had also slammed commercial awards as "sold" awards.

Not just the fans and the audience, but the commercial film ceremonies are often considered superficial by many actors from the film industry itself, including Aamir Khan who has openly expressed his dislike towards it.

Most of the popular award functions are ridiculed for favouring certain actors and leaving aside genuine performances. They are also criticised for handing over a trophy (or creating one special award) to every big actor who agrees to attend the ceremony. It should be mentioned that Akshay too never attends such award functions and hence may have never bagged a trophy.

But by winning the National Award for Rustom, Akshay surely did silence the juries of all the commercial films who didn't consider him talented enough to even deserve a mention in the nomination list.

Rustom is about infidelity and extra-marital affairs. The film is inspired by real-life murder case involving Naval officer KM Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja - his wife's lover. The incident took place in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1959. Akshay played Nanavati, while Ileana D'Cruz essayed the role of his wife.