National Doctor's Day is celebrated to commemorate the contributions of the gods on earth. India observes doctor's day on July 1 in honour of former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also a physician.

Who is Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Roy, born on July 1, 1882, was a renowned freedom fighter and a highly respected physician, who completed FRCS and MRCP simultaneously in two years and three months. He is the main architect behind turning Durgapur, Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar and Habra into key cities. The recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 1961, Roy was also friends with Mahatma Gandhi'.

On his 80th birthday in 1962, he breathed his last.

Doctor's Day in other countries

Doctor's Day is celebrated on February 27, March 30, August 23 and December 3 in Vietnam, the US, Cuba and Iran, respectively.

It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. — Jesus Christ

The doctor sees all the weakness of mankind; the lawyer all the wickedness, the theologian all the stupidity. — Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher

Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died. — Erma Bombeck, American humorist

As a doctor, an educator, an innovator and someone who has dedicated his professional career to making things work better and to helping people - I am ready to lead. — Donald Berwick, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men. — Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman politician.

Only the healing art enables one to make a name for himself and at the same time give benefit to others. — Chinese Proverb

The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. — Voltaire, French writer

You are a saviour, the right hand of heavenly God

Thanks for saving the lifes of many.

Happy Doctor's Day 2017

Your dedication, love and care towards the patients are the reasons why you must be called the best doctor in the world. Happy Doctor's Day.

May you live more as you have the responsibility to save many more lives. Many feel safe when you are with them, and that's the biggest award one could ever get. Happy Doctor's Day.

Thank you for being the best doctor who could change my life completely. You care for me when I was completely lost. You are an amazing person and I will always be grateful to you. Wishing you the greetings of Doctor's Day 2017.

I cannot express my gratitude towards you with some random words. For me, you are a God, who could bring me back from death. I know this is not enough, but Thank you.. Thank you.. Thank you.. Happy Doctor's Day 2017.

You are the saviour of many, You are being called as God's hands, Thank you choosing this profession and saving the life of many. Happy Doctor's Day 2017.

