Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 23, presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children.

Interacting with the awardees, the Prime Minister said their deeds of bravery show their decisiveness as much as their courage. He encouraged the children to ensure that the award does not become the end of their life's purpose.

Reminding the children about the significance of the day – January 23, Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary – PM Modi urged the children to read as much as possible, and especially read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and other people who have done great deeds in their lives.

He said that bravery is a state of mind; a healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind. Therefore, he added, we need to make the mind strong. He urged the children to ensure that the adulation and fame should not become an obstacle to their future progress.

Tributes to H Lalhriatpuii. While saving her 2 year old cousin, she got run over by a vehicle.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) to give due recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to emulate their examples.