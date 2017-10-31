Shiva Thapa's golden run at the second Elite Men's National Boxing Championship came to an abrupt end as he suffered a shock defeat against SSCB's Manish Kaushik in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 30.

The other favourites, Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mandeep Jangra (75kg), didn't face any such mishaps, as they comfortably went on to win their respective bouts.

In the lightweight final, former World Championship bronze medal winner Shiva Thapa began in his customary aggressive manner, connecting a few good punches. Manish Kaushik, however, turned it around in the second round, fighting with a lot more conviction.

Manish landed his hooks and uppercuts cleanly, shaking up the confident Assamese boxer. One of the hits gave Shiva a cut above the eye and the referee had to stop the contest momentarily.

After the forced break, Thapa was evidently not at his hundred percent. But he wasn't ready to give up yet.

The third and final round began neck and neck, as both boxers went for broke. Manish's strategy of maintaining some distance and landing his jab and hook combination worked as he was declared the winner with a score of 4-1.

Manoj wins welterweight category

In the finals of the welterweight category, Manoj Kumar outclassed SSCB's Duryodhan Singh to take the gold. RSPB's Manoj dominated the first round, barely giving any scoring opportunity to his opponent.

But Duryodhan came back strongly in the second to land a few punches of his own. That was good enough to take the clash into the final round. The SSCB continued in the same attacking mien but soon started running out of gas. The experienced Manoj took full advantage of that and went on to emerge victorious.

In the middleweight category, Mandeep Jangra simply steamrolled past Mizoram's Vanhlimpuia 5-0.

Complete results

Category Gold Silver Bronze Light fly 46-49kg category K SHYAM KUMAR RSPB NT LALBIAKKIMA MIZ PRADEEP SHARMAVIPIN KUMAR CHD Fly weight category 52kg SALMAN SHEKH RSPB LALDINMAWIA MIZ VINOD TANWAR HARCHANDAN DAS ASM Bantam 56kg category MADANLAL SSCB SANTOSHA HARIJAN VARINDER SINGH PUNSUKRAJ RAI SKM LIGHT (60kg) category Manish KAUSHIK SSCB Shiva Thapa ASM PALWINDER SINGH PUNBUNTEE SINGH DEL LIGHT WELTER (64KG) cat Dheeraj SSCB Basant Thapa Jilmil ThomasAnkit Khatana WELTER (69Kgs) category Manoj Kumar RSPB Duryodhan Singh SSCB Manish Uikey MPShubham PUN MIDDLE (75KGS) MANDEEP JANGRA RSPB VANHLIMMPUIA MIZ PARAG CHUAHAN DELANUP CHHETRI MEG Light HEAVY (81KGS) MANISH PANWAR RSPB NEEL KAMAL DEL BRIJESH YADAV RAJJAGAT SINGH BELAL UTK HEAVY (91KGs) NAMAN HAR VARINDER KUMAR HP KISHAN THAPA MEGSAGAR CHIKARA RSPB SUPER HEAVY (+91KGS) SATISH KUMAR SSCB PARVIN KUMAR HAR SAMRAT INGLE MAHABHAY PARTAP SINGH UP