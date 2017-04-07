Telugu movies like Pelli Choopulu, Janatha Garage and Shatamanam Bhavathi and director Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi have won various National Awards 2017.

The jury of National Awards announced the winners list of 2017 on Friday (April 7) after watching 344 films from 26 languages.

Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's Telugu film Pelli Choopulu starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma was a made on a small budget and became one of the blockbuster successes of 2016. The movie, which has also few awards from IIFA Utsavam and others, has won the best feature film in regional languages and it is great honour for the makers of the film.

Dance master Raju Sundaram has awarded the best choreographer for his work in the song Pranaamam from Junior NTR's hit movie Janatha Garage. The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers, who produced the film tweeted: "Congratulations to Raju Sundaram Master on winning The #NationalAward for Best Choreography! #JanathaGarage."

The bosses of Lahari Music‏ tweeted the music video of the song Pranaamam and congratulated Raju Sundaram. They wrote: "Congratulations to Raju Sundaram Master on winning #NationalAward for Pranaamam Song Choreography.. #JanathaGarage."

Congratulations to Raju Sundaram Master on winning The #NationalAward for Best Choreography! #JanathaGarage pic.twitter.com/eWbsodXmeJ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 7, 2017

Sathamanam Bhavathi, which is one of the hit films of 2017, has won the Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), who produced the film, tweeted: "A big honour that leaves us with no words to express our happiness. Thanks to everyone who played a part in this success. #ShatamanamBhavati."

A big honour that leaves us with no words to express our happiness. Thanks to everyone who played a part in this success. #ShatamanamBhavati pic.twitter.com/liIrLelI09 — S V C (@SVC_official) April 7, 2017

The jury members of National Awards 2017 have chosen director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi for film-friendly award. This honour is coming for his work in Gautamiputra Satakarni. His 2015 movie Kanche has National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.