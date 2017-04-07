The much-awaited winners of the 64th National Film Awards 2017, held on April 7, for the films released last year, have been declared. Akshay Kumar bagged the Best Actor National Award for Rustom and Sonam Kapoor has been honoured with Special Mention National Award for Neerja.

Ram Madhvani's Neerja has been announced as the Best Picture.

Apart from Neerja, Ajay Devgn's Shivaay received the National Award in Best Special Effects category and Pink bagged the Best film on Social Issue title.

While Akshay hadn't really received too many nods for his brilliant performance in Rustom in other Bollywood award ceremonies, the National Award has honoured his hard work.

Likewise, Sonam's Neerja was her career's best performance and now, she has shut the mouth of her haters with this prestigious award.

Take a look at the list of National Awards won by Bollywood here:

Akshay Kumar: Best Actor for Rustom

Sonam Kapoor: Special Mention for Neerja

Neerja: Best Feature Film

Zaira Wasim: Best Supporting Actress for Dangal

Dhanak: Best Children's Film

Pink: Best Film on social issues

Shivaay: Best Special Effects

Click HERE for the complete list