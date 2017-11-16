National award winning Assamese film Haanduk: The Hidden Corner has been selected for screening at the All lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) as part of Indywood Panorama.

Haanduk has been written, directed and produced by debutant Jaicheng Jai Dohutia under the banner Mayamara Productions. Bandoi Chetia, Bishal Anurag, Nivedita Baruah and Jitu Moran are seen in important roles. The movie is said to be based on real news stories and incidences of radical militarisation in Northeast India.

The movie focusses on the impact of The Independent Assam movement while its citizens are stuck in the crossfire. The story is based on real incidents.

It revolves around two stories of a rebel who surrendered from the movement and the family of an extremist who is on the run as a result of the Independent Assam movement.

Haanduk was premiered at Mumbai Film Festival where it won Grand Jury Prize - India Gold. The film received the Special Jury Award at the Guwahati International Film Festival in 2017. It also bagged the best Assamese language film at the 64th National Film Award 2017.

Now, the film will be showcased at the third edition of ALIFF 2017, which is held as a part of the annual Indywood Film Carnival, the world's largest film carnival and technology expo. A total of 115 films from 80+ countries will be featured in 6 competition and 9 non-competition categories. Veteran Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal will curate the event as its Festival Director.