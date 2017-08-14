Ahead of the 70th Independence Day of both India and Pakistan, a pro-peace Facebook group Voice of Ram shared a united anthem of both the nations featuring singers from the two countries.

The video of the peace anthem begins with, "When we open our borders to art, peace comes along." While Pakistan celebrates the Independence Day on August 14, India celebrates the same on August 15.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since the partition. The partition in 1947 devastated hundreds of civilians and stoked mutual hatred between the countries. The conflicts came to a head thrice; 1947 First Kashmir War, 1965 war and 1999 Kargil war.

The mash-up is an initiative in the right direction to remind the citizens of both countries about the glorious past we share and to heal the wounds of partition.

Earlier, the same group did a video on Indians singing Pakistan national anthem to send a powerful message of peace, unity and brotherhood.

The peace anthem video has garnered 9.9k likes and over 10k shares in just 22 hours, and the comment section has been flooded with positive comments. Kalpesh Patel from India commented: "Hope this goes viral in Pakistan. Some of us Indians care for peace. The best "independence" day gift both countries can give each other."

On the other hand, Ali Abbas Wajid from Pakistan commented, "Thank you fellow brothers and sisters. We come from the same land of Indus. Love and peace for everyone!"